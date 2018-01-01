KendallJenner

NYC,Dec13:The reality star took to her app on Monday to share her passion for pasta and her favorite places to eat the Italian dish. “My love for pasta knows no limits,”
NewYork,Oct25:Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were morphed into “humanoid zoo” created by artists Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin for the 10th anniversary art issue of W magazine. The internet has
Los Angeles , Oct 01: Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner has got an ink on the inside of her lower lip.The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star got the tattoo
Los Angeles, Sep 26: Supermodel Kendall Jenner and reality TV star Kylie Jenner have bought themselves two new Ferrari Spiders. The Jenner sisters bought the cars on Saturday and showed them
New York, Sep 9 : Firefighters had to rescue reality TV star Kylie Jenner and model Kendall Jenner after the sisters got trapped inside an elevator while making their way to
Los Angeles , May 30: Model and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner says she prefers to show off her natural beauty but really likes contouring. “I always think less is