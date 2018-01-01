KendriyaVidyalaya

New Delhi, January 10: The Supreme Court issued a notice on Wednesday to the Center seeking response for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleges that the Hindi prayer songs sung
Does the Hindi prayer sung at Kendriya Vidyalayas promote Hinduism? Apex court to decide
Hearing of sexual harassment case involving Kendriya Vidyalaya principal postponed to Feb 25
Bengaluru, Feb 18: With the Commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Santosh Kumar Mall failing to turn up, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) has postponed
This Shocking news is from Bengaluru! KV Principal asks student to make Sunny Leone as her role model and use sex toys
Bengaluru, Feb 04: “Have a boyfriend, Sunny Leone should be your role model, use sex toys, meet me often, I will give you all possible moral, social and financial support
FIR lodged against two Kendriya Vidyalaya students in brawl in Bihar
Patna,Oct15:School fights are common. But too much of anything is dangerous. This is what happened with Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Bihar. An FIR was lodged against two Kendriya Vidyalaya students