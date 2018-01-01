#Kerala
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala

Kannur, Jan 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday registered a case against five men from Kannur for allegedly being members of the terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq

CPM workers attacked in Kannur, T’puram

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 28 :  Communist Party of India (Marxist)  (CPM) workers were attacked in Kannur and state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning. CPM has alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Cyclone Ockchi kills 12 in Kerala and TN

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram, December 2: A total of twelve people have been killed as the fury unleashed by Cyclone Ockhi wrecked havoc in the southern parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Indian Navy conducted

Kerala Transport minister Thomas Chandy resigns

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15:  Kerala transport minister Thomas Chandy has resigned, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president T.P. Peethambaran on Wednesday. The resignation letter has been handed over to Kerala

