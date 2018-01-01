KeralaAssemblyPoll2016

Kochi, May 24: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) victory in the 2016 assembly elections marks a historical turning point in the political trajectory of the state. This is because the
Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 : The road ahead for Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala’s new chief minister may be bumpy even though the veteran Marxist rides a massive electoral mandate to rule the
Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Left Democratic Front (LDF), to be headed by CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan, would be sworn in on Wednesday, May 25. Talking to reporters after a surprise
Thiruvananthapuram, May 20:The CPI-M said on Friday that it did not pick V.S. Achuthanandan as Kerala’s chief minister in view of his age and compared him with the legendary Fidel
Two incumbents thundered back to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made history in Assam and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) swept Kerala, returning to power after five years. Thats
Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: With Congress led UDF being routed in the May 16 assembly polls, Congress leader Oommen Chandy stepped down from the position as Kerala chief minister on Friday.
Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: The CPI-M will on Friday choose Kerala’s 22nd chief minister between veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan and politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan. Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram
New Delhi, May 19 : The new chief minister of Kerala will be decided on Friday, CPI-M leader Prakash Karat said on Thursday after the Left returned to power in the
New Delhi, May 19: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK were set to retain power on Thursday as the BJP was on the road to victory
Kochi, May 19: With the LDF heading for a victory in the Kerala Assembly polls, the focus of CPI (M) is now on who in the party will head the government.
Thiruvananthapuram, May 19: Expressing disappointment over his party’s dismal performance in the Kerala assembly polls, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy did
Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 : With the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on track to form the next government in Kerala, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy today said win or loss cannot be
Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, sworn in on this day five years ago, on Wednesday completed 1,827 days in office — a record for a five-year term in
New Delhi, May 18: Counting of votes in the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be taken up tomorrow morning and the first trends
Thiruvananthapuram, May 17: The voter turnout in Kerala for the assembly elections was a tad higher at 77.35 percent as compared to 75.12 percent in the previous elections, an official said
Exit polls for the four States and one Union territory for which elections concluded on Monday showed the DMK-Congress alliance heading to victory in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Chief Minister
New Delhi, May 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win power this week in Assam for the first time, exit polls showed on Monday, but trail
Kochi, May 17: “It is the task of a translator to release in his own language”; as quoted by noted philosopher Walter Benjamin. But after listening to his translator, Union
Thiruvananthapuram, May 14: There may be a lot of anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comparison of Kerala with Somalia, but BJP candidates are solidly backing their leader. Not just candidates,
Kochi, May 13: Trouble has broken out in the Kerala film actors lobby AMMA with national award-winning actor Salim Kumar quitting the body in protest against the election campaign by superstar