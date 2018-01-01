#KeralaAssemblyPoll2016
Road ahead not easy for new Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 : The road ahead for Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala’s new chief minister may be bumpy even though the veteran Marxist rides a massive electoral mandate to rule the

Pinarayi Vijayan to be sworn-in on May 25

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Left Democratic Front (LDF), to be headed by CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan, would be sworn in on Wednesday, May 25. Talking to reporters after a surprise

Achuthanandan is our Fidel Castro: Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20:The CPI-M said on Friday that it did not pick V.S. Achuthanandan as Kerala’s chief minister in view of his age and compared him with the legendary Fidel

History made in Assam, repeated in Kerala

Two incumbents thundered back to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made history in Assam and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) swept Kerala, returning to power after five years. Thats

CPI-M to name Kerala’s new CM later Friday

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20:  The CPI-M will on Friday choose Kerala’s 22nd chief minister between veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan and politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan. Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram

Chandy makes history, hopes to win polls

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, sworn in on this day five years ago, on Wednesday completed 1,827 days in office — a record for a five-year term in

Final voter turnout in Kerala is 77.35 percent

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17: The voter turnout in Kerala for the assembly elections was a tad higher at 77.35 percent as compared to 75.12 percent in the previous elections, an official said

Translation becomes the star campaigner

Kochi, May 17: “It is the task of a translator to release in his own language”; as quoted by noted philosopher Walter Benjamin. But after listening to his translator, Union

BJP candidates defend Modi over Somalia comparison

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14:  There may be a lot of anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comparison of Kerala with Somalia, but BJP candidates are solidly backing their leader. Not just candidates,

Page 1 of 21 2