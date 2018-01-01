KeralaBlasters

Kochi/Kerala, Dec 16: Kerala Blasters FC huffed and puffed their way to a one-goal victory over 10-man NorthEast United FC for their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL)
Kochi/Kerala, Dec 15: Thangboi Singto, could hold the key to Kerala Blasters FC ending their win drought when they take on NorthEast United FC in a Hero Indian Super League
Kochi, December 17: Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) head coach Jose Molina will look to emulate former coach Antonio Habas in winning the Indian Super League (ISL) title in the first attempt,
Kolkata, Nov 30: Atletico de Kolkata booked their place in the semifinals of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) after settling with a composed 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters at
Kochi, Nov 26: Kerala Blasters took a massive step towards the semi-finals of the ongoing third edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) after edging past FC Pune City 2-1
Kochi, Nov 24 : Kerala Blasters coach Steve Coppell believes playing to their potential against FC Pune City here on Friday will ensure them a win that will be valuable
Kochi, Nov 12 : Riding on CK Vineeth’s two goals in the last five minutes, hosts Kerala Blasters stunned Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament at
Kochi, Nov 8 : Kerala Blasters scored a dramatic late winner, in the ninth minute of added time, against a nine-man FC Goa to win 2-1 in an Indian Super
Margao, Oct 24: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will look to build on their positive results in the last couple of matches as they face each other in the next
Kochi, Oct 4: Kerala Blasters will be aiming for a quick reversal of fortunes in their second Indian Super League (ISL) football match against Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) here on
Kerala Blasters, arguably the most low-profile team in the Indian Super League (ISL), will look to brush aside the disappointment of the previous season and start afresh under new coach
Kochi, Aug 16 : French defender Cedric Hengbart on Tuesday re-signed for Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters for the forthcoming third edition of the football tournament. He played a
Mumbai, Aug 13: Indian Super League season 1 finalists Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of yet another foreign player ahead of ISL 2016. Haiti striker Kervens Belfort has become
Kochi, July 28: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday announced the signing of Northern Ireland’s Aaron Hughes as the marquee player for the third edition of the
New Delhi, July 13 : Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced that it has signed Pratik Chaudhari for the Indian Super League 2016, which will also mark his debut in
New Delhi, July 7 : Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters FC announced on Thursday the signing of striker Thongkhosiem Haokip, popularly known as Semboi, for the upcoming third edition
New Delhi , July 1: Kerala Blasters announced today that Antonio German and Josue Currais Prieto will return to play for the team in the upcoming edition of Indian Super League
Kochi, June 28: Ahead of the third edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), franchise Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of former India international N. P. Pradeep
Kochi, June 20 : Kerala Blasters today announced that former England international Steve Coppell will lead the team in the next edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2016. The
Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters, co-owned by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday got several financial backers in the form of Indian movie stars. A