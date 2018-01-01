KeralaGovernment

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, September 16: National Commission for Women (NCW) hits out at the state government criticising their inefficiency in investigating Kerala actress molestation case. Lalitha Kumaramangalam, Women’s Commission President, claims
Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, August 11: Kerala government urge to grant menstrual leave for its women employees, according to media reports. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke today at state assembly that women
Kerala, August 4: With the frequent violence activities prevailing in the society, RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stringent action against
New Delhi, Aug 04: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Kerala Government over growing incidents of political violence in Kerala and sought a report on the
New Delhi, May 5: Kerala Law Minister A. K. Balan on Friday said the government will work according to the Supreme Court’s spirit in connection with the contempt notice to
New Delhi, May 5: The Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by the Kerala state government seeking clarification on the case of the reinstation of DGP TP SDenkumar. The court ordered
New Delhi,May4: The Kerala government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its earlier order reinstating senior IPS officer T P Senkumar as the state police chief, saying
Kerala government on Wednesday said installation of Electronic Point of Sale (E-Pos) in all ration shops is fast progressing as part of the National Food Security Act to ensure transparent
Kochi/Kerala, March 29: The High Court of Kerala has come down heavily on the Kerala Government on the issue of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau. The Court has asked the government, why
Thiruvanathapuram,March24:The state government has sanctioned Rs 56.76 crore for paying compensation to people who had suffered various health problems owing to the aerial spraying of endosulfan on cashew plantations in Kasargode
Thiruvananthapuram, March 13: The Kerala government today announced a State Crime Branch police inquiry into the recent mysterious death of an 18-year old girl, Mishel Shaji Varghese, pursuing Chartered Accountancy
Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: The Kerala unit of the Congress party has described the nine-month-old government of Pinarayi Vijayan as “utter failure”. It opined that senior officials are engaged in a free-for-all
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26: The Kerala government today said that the entry of Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai will not be allowed in the Lord Ayyappa temple here, even as the
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 : Veteran CPI-M leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan on Saturday applauded the Kerala government’s battle against corruption. “Corruption is being dealt with very sternly and
Kannur, July 26: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the State Secretary of Kerala for the Communist Party in India(Marxist) has landed himself in trouble after calling on his party workers to get trained
Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: In a surprising event, a day after the Kerala government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding their support towards ban on woman in Sabrimala temple,
Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: A ban on use, sale, display and purchase of plastic-made national flags has been enforced. Considering the importance of the national flag, use of flags inappropriately and