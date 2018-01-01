KeralaPolice

Audio clip calling to conduct lone wolf attacks on crowds during Indian festivals like Kumbha Mela and Thrissur Pooram included. Thrissur/Kerala, November 27: The Kerala State police have issued an
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,May29: A day after a video of Youth Congress workers allegedly slaughtering an ox in public was widely circulated, the Kerala police filed a case. The workers, whose number is
Thiruvananthapuram, March 13: The Kerala government today announced a State Crime Branch police inquiry into the recent mysterious death of an 18-year old girl, Mishel Shaji Varghese, pursuing Chartered Accountancy
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22: Moral policing has become a curse to the society in these days. Most of the moral police are either some party workers or group or groups of youngsters. But
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30: A case was registered under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against Principal of a private law college, where the students are on strike since the past 20
Thiruvananthapuram, August 13: The Kerala Police on Saturday announced that it will soon issue a “purple notice” to Interpol to begin procedures seeking repatriation of four Romanian nationals who are believed
Kochi August 8: A woman recruiter,Yasmin Ahmed, for Islamic State has made sensational revelations before the Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police that the Iraq and Syria based global terror
Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: With a view to enhancing women’s security, the City police have geared up to roll out three units of the Pink Police Patrol. The vehicles, equipped with
Mumbai, July 23: An Islamic State suspect was arrested from Thane in a joint operation conducted by Kerala Police and Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Saturday. Earlier this month, the
New Delhi, July 22: A joint team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Kerala Police on Thursday arrested a youth allegedly associated with controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s foundation in connection