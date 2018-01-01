Kochi/ Kerala, August 8: Keralites united in reducing the rating of ‘Republic TV’ to show their protest against the statement made by the channel, that Kerala is the state of
Don’t ever dare to attempt a fight with Malayalis, or else get ready to succumb like Arnab’s Republic TV
NIA probing cyber activities of IS recruits from Kerala, to track down more Keralites following IS ideology
KOCHI,July5:: Here’s a shocker. The tentacles spread by the Islamic State (IS) in Kerala have more reach than what is originally believed. The Intelligence agencies and the NIA probing the cyber activities
22 missing Keralites reached Afghanistan in July to join ISIS
New Delhi,Sept13: Twenty-two Keralites accused of leaving India to join the Islamic State are learnt to have reached “the Caliphate” in Afghanistan in the first week of July, said investigators who
Keralites, worried over challenging economic conditions in Middle East, not even buying enough cars
New Delhi, August 23: Kerala is not buying enough cars and that should be Modi government’s worry right now. This month’s buying data released by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD)