‘#KoffeewithKaran’

Mumbai, Jan 28: Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be guests in the fifth season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular talk show “Koffee With Karan”. Varun on Friday took
Mumbai, Jan 23:Priyanka Chopra’s fans back home who were yearning to catch a glimpse of her under the Indian skies, and hear her speak some Hindi and native English, were in
New Delhi, Jan. 19: One of the most important reason for ‘Koffee With Karan’s success is the very controversial ‘rapid fire’ round that becomes the headline every Monday. Though rapid
Mumbai, Dec 26: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan saw Katrina Kaif share the couch with Anushka Sharma. The two actresses who famously got along with each other during
Mumbai, Dec. 26: Next up on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season five are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and the episode will be a perfect new year’s gift for fans as
Mumbai, Dec 02: And the wait is over! Salman Khan is all set to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show and entertain us with his eccentric nature and infectious laughter.
Mumbai: Now, we may not have seen the two of them in one frame before but that, in no way, makes the duo less entertaining. Both the Ranveers (one with
Mumbai, Nov 8: Twinkle Khanna was at her candid best during her visit to filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show “Koffee With Karan” along with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar.
Mumbai, Nov 7 : If Akshay Kumar is the Khiladi of Bollywood then his wife Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones is no less, with her quirky comebacks and quick wit.
Mumbai, Oct 27 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Alia Bhatt will be seen promoting their upcoming film “Dear Zindagi” on filmmaker Karan Johars popular talk show “Koffee with
NewYork,Oct25:Busy bee Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the second season of her much-loved show Quantico. Despite the breakneck speed of the shooting and a huge list of commitments,