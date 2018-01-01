legalbattle

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry involved in Kesha- Dr. Luke’s legal battle
Los Angeles, Jan 5 : Singers Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are now a part of the legal battle between singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke, whose real name is
Los Angeles, Jan 5 : Singers Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are now a part of the legal battle between singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke, whose real name is
Mumbai, Nov 29 : After five years and a series of legal battles and agitations, a group of women activists will enter the famous Haji Ali dargah here on Tuesday