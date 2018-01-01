THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,June7: The wedding of Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi’s daughter drew attention on social media after pictures of the bride decked in gold went viral. The wedding took place in
GUWAHATI, Feb6: Assam AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam was suspended from the House by the speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami for three days on Monday, for live streaming his speech in the
SHILLONG, Jan 7: Meghalaya Independent legislator Julius K Dorphang, wanted in a case of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl, was arrested in Guwahati on Friday night. Dorphang has been
Thane,Dec16: More than a dozen persons, including a Shiv Sena corporator from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were booked on charges of disrupting a meeting of citizens to discuss development of
NEW DELHI,Oct15: Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested on Friday on charges of brawling with a Residential Welfare Association (RWA) office-bearer, a police officer said. Joint Commissioner of