New Delhi, Sep 22 : Chinese smartphone major Lenovo on Thursday launched Z2 Plus smartphone in India that comes with “U-Health” feature to help users track steps taken and calories burnt.

New Delhi, June 13 : Chinese multinational technology company Lenovohas unveiled the Vibe K5smartphone in India priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone would come in gold, silver and grey colour variants.

Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo has launched a new budget-friendly laptop in India at Rs. 14,999. The laptop called as ‘IdeaPad 100S’ runs with Windows 10 OS and is exclusively