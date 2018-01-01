Kareena Kapoor Khan is showstopper in gold at LFW 2017 grand finale
Mumbai, Feb 6 : Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the showstopper for Anita Dongre, looked stunning in a beautiful gold and white ensemble created by the ace designer as
Mumbai, Feb 6 : Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the showstopper for Anita Dongre, looked stunning in a beautiful gold and white ensemble created by the ace designer as
Mumbai,Jan 31:This may not be the first time Indian-American author, actor, model and television presenter Padma Lakshmi is attending Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai. The Emmy Award winner had