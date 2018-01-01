Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 onboard
Malta,Dec23:A passenger plane with 118 people on board was reportedly hijacked over Libya and forced to land in Malta. The internal flight was diverted to the Mediterranean island this morning.
