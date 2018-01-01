#Lightning
Lightning kills 9 in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Sep 22 :  Nine persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh which has been experiencing heavy rainfall, police said on Thursday. Seven of

Lightning claims 17 lives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun. 2 (ANI): At least seventeen people were killed and nine others injured in lightning that struck different parts of Odisha yesterday. The lightning, which was followed by heavy