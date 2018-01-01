LimcaBookOfRecords

Matunga Railway Station is in ‘Limca Book of Records’: Do you know why?
Mumbai, Jan 09: The Matunga suburban station on the Central Railway (CR) has found its way into the Limca Book of Records. Do you know why? Yes, the Railway station is
Mumbai, Jan 09: The Matunga suburban station on the Central Railway (CR) has found its way into the Limca Book of Records. Do you know why? Yes, the Railway station is
Yelahanka/Bengaluru, November 21: Breaking the world records, with 58 men rode on a single moving motorcycle on November 19.The act was performed by the team of the Army Service Corps, `Tornadoes`, broke
Lucknow, Sep 19: Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JPK) Education has made an attempt at entering the Limca Book of Records by facilitating 5,700 of its girl students and also those in Mangarh