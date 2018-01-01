Patna, May16:The Income Tax department is conducting raids at 22 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with benami land deals linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Hard callused skin on feet and hands linked to oesophagus cancer
London , Feb3:For those who are blighted with thick, hard skin on the soles of their feet, you will know the struggle is real when it comes to summer sandals. But
Crisps, biscuits and baby food show raised levels of chemical linked to cancer
London , Jan 24:Tests on best-selling crisps, biscuits and baby food showed raised levels of a chemical linked to cancer. The health alert comes just 24 hours after an official
Aadhar card to be linked to student competitive exams like CAT, NEET & NET
New Delhi,Dec13: Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, could become the base for all key examinations in a move to check fraud, including impersonation. The Union government is planning to
Indian researchers find bio-marker for hippocampus linked memory loss due to chronic stress
Bangalore,Nov8:Timely intervention to prevent or delay hippocampus-linked memory loss that occurs as a result of chronic stress may now be possible, thanks to the discovery of a biomarker — a