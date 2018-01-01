Colombo, Jan 11: Sri Lanka has lifted a ban on selling alcohol to women and prohibiting women from working in places where alcohol is manufactured or sold, the Sri Lankan Ministry
Chandigarh , June 19: Ahead of the state budget, the Punjab Council of Ministers (CoM), led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday gave its nod to remove hotels,
Rohtas/Bihar, June 2: The Bihar police on Friday crushed bottles and pouches containing total 60,000 litres of liquor in Rohtas district. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court provided relief to
New Delhi, May 9: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is likely to pass an order in the second week of July in connection with liquor ban within a
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13: The Congress party in Kerala is up in arms over reports that the ruling LDF is likely to file a petition in the apex court over its
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 : The demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes has hit tipplers in Kerala, with liquor sales dropping leading to a consequent drop in its
Mumbai: The Supreme Court has allowed three dance bars to operate under old rules. Prohibitting liquor in dance area is absurd, install CCTVs. The apex court had in May directed
New Delhi, August 23: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said a ban on the sale of liquor in Delhi is not practical unless it is also banned across the
Patna, August 20: Three of the four people undergoing treatment at a government hospital here have lost their vision after consuming spuriouis liquor that claimed 16 lives in Bihar’s Gopalganj district,
Patna, Aug 18: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked top officials to identify and arrest the culprits for the deaths of 16 people in Gopalganj district. Contrary to excise and
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18: Kerala State Co-operative Consumers Federation Ltd (Consumerfed), the apex body of the consumer co-operatives in the state, will sell liquor online for Onam. Consumerfed announced that the move
New Delhi, Aug 17 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made another big announcement while giving his rationale behind hiking the minimum wages by 50 per cent, announced on Independence
New Delhi, August 2: The Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that the central government at present has no proposal to impose liquor prohibition across the country. Minister of State for Home
England, July 1: Scientists discovered a snail which can make decisions using only two brain cells, a report from the University of Sussex says. Yeah yeah, so what? Male humans
New Delhi, May 24: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking 100 percent cut in supply of water to the liquor industry in Maharashtra so that millions