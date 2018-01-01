Munger (Bihar), Jan 12: A court here today sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment in connection with the seizure of ingredients for making country liquor from his house in
Colombo, Jan 11: Sri Lanka has lifted a ban on selling alcohol to women and prohibiting women from working in places where alcohol is manufactured or sold, the Sri Lankan Ministry
Panaji/ Goa, September 18: Announcing a notification on banning drinking in public places, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has asserted that the state will ban drinking of liquor in public
Bengaluru, July 4: A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for indulging in corruption over the cancellation of liquor licenses throughout the
New Delhi, May 29: The Supreme Court on Monday provided relief to several liquor manufacturers of Bihar by extending the time limit for disposing old stocks from May 31 to July
New Delhi, May 9: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is likely to pass an order in the second week of July in connection with liquor ban within a
Ernakulam/Kerala, April 8: After the Supreme Court verdict has come in the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, the bar and beer parlour owners are literally struggling
New Delhi, March 31: In the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, The Supreme Court has refused to relax the deadline of March 31. While the Court
Patna, March 25: Former Cricketer and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav on Saturday challenged new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban liquor and set up an “anti-Daru squad”
Chandigarh, Feb 27: Each liquor shop in the Chandigarh — whether in a star hotel, a restaurant or a vend — is staring at closure from 2017 April 1, when
Chennai, Feb 24: Five hundred retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu state will shut down today even as the state government assured employees of these outlets, named TASMAK, that they will
Patna, Feb 16: Bihar bureaucrats and judicial officers cannot consume liquor or any intoxicating substance even when outside the state, which is under total prohibition, and would face departmental proceedings
Patna, Jan 18: Almost a year after imposing prohibition in Bihar, the state government has decided to shut down liquor factories, too, reported Satyavrat Mishra in Business Standard. The state
Patna, Oct 15: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s grandson Vikki Manjhi was arrested by the police on Friday evening for carrying alcohol in his vehicle, reportsIndia Today. Vikki was
There is an element of desperation skirting the edge of rationality in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s frenetic attempts to ban liquor consumption in Bihar. Within a day of the Patna
New Delhi, Oct 07: Prohibition back in Bihar. The Supreme Court has stayed the Patna High Court’s order on prohibition. Last week, the Patna High Court declared Bihar’s amended prohibition
Patna, Oct 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s re-imposition of liquor ban law, adding that a comprehensive legislation is required to be
Patna, Sep 20 : Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today claimed that the enforcement of liquor ban had totally failed in Bihar and blamed the Nitish Kumar government for lacking
Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, Sep 17: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday favoured a nationwide ban on liquor after flagging off a rally against alcohol abuse in Barwani. “Nationwide ban
Patna, August 13: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday warned police officials that action would be initiated against them for failing to enforce the liquor ban in the state. “I