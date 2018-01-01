liquorshops

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, November 4: After immense pressure, Jammu and Kashmir government said that they have no plans to open the liquor shop at the Srinagar Airport. The Airport Authority of India
Panaji/ Goa, September 18: Announcing a notification on banning drinking in public places, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has asserted that the state will ban drinking of liquor in public
New Delhi, March 31: In the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, The Supreme Court has refused to relax the deadline of March 31. While the Court
New Delhi, March 28: The Drinkers of the states like Kerala, Punjab, and Telangana suffering a lot of difficulties after the Supreme Court’s order on banning liquor shops within 500 meters of
Chennai, Feb 24: Though the employees had been promised that they would not lose their job, 500 retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will shut down today. Edappadi Palaniswamy has
New Delhi,Oct27: Deputy CM ManishSisodia announced on Wednesday that people found drinking outside liquor shops will be slapped with a Rs-5,000 penalty. Those found creating nuisance will be fined Rs