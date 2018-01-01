LiquorShopsinGighways

Liquor ban on State and National Highways: SC reduces distance from 500m to 220m
New Delhi, March 31: In the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, The Supreme Court has refused to relax the deadline of March 31. While the Court
New Delhi, March 31: In the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, The Supreme Court has refused to relax the deadline of March 31. While the Court
New Delhi, March 28: The Drinkers of the states like Kerala, Punjab, and Telangana suffering a lot of difficulties after the Supreme Court’s order on banning liquor shops within 500 meters of
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15: Around 300 liquor outlets in Kerala will down shutters from the new fiscal in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling banning the sale of liquor along highways. A