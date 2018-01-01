#list
Tree frogs get added to extinct species list

New Delhi,Oct3The Rabbs’ tree frogs are now officially an extinct species. With the death of 12 year-old Toughie, the last known Rabbs’ fringe-limbed tree frog, at his home in Atlanta

EU removes Hamas, LTTE from terror list

Brussels,Sept23:The European Union (EU)’s top court took a step toward confirming the removal of Hamas, as well as the Tamil Tigers, from an EU terrorism blacklist despite protestations from Israel