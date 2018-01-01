New Delhi,July26:Barely a week after Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said in its audit report that food served by Indian Railways to its passengers is unfit for consumption,
CHENNAI,July25: A lizard in an idli served at a government women’s college hostel landed 65 students in the hospital late on Sunday night. Students of Quaid-e-Millath Government College for Women were rushed
Kinshasa, June21: The colour-shifting reptiles – chameleons are a fascinating species with 202 species of the lizard occupying various parts of the world. In a new addition, a study of
BANGKOK, Dec 19 : A rainbow-headed snake and a dragon-like lizard are among 163 new species that scientists recently discovered in the Greater Mekong region, conservation group WWF said today,
Mumbai,Sept27:A new species of a ground-dwelling lizard has been discovered in Goregaon’s Aarey Colony and Thane’s Badlapur forested belts, 130 years after the last such gecko was discovered, and has