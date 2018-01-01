localbodypolls

Kohima/Nagaland, Feb. 3: In the wake of protestors torching government buildings for giving 33 percent reservations for women in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, five army columns have been
Dimapur, Dec. 23: Nagaland State Election Commission has issued notification for holding the General Elections to constitute the Kohima Municipal Council. In this regard, the Returning Officer Kohima Municipal Council
Mumbai, October 25: A youth wave seems to have gripped the electorate in Maharashtra with 84 per cent of voters preferring candidates below 40 years of age in the upcoming
Chennai, August 20: The grand plans of Greater Chennai Corporation to launch waste-to-energy plants in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi are nearing fruition. The civic body has done a study on a