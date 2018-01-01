Lodhapanel

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the case against former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur in connection with a
New Delhi, June 27: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee to see how the Supreme Court appointed-Lodha Panel recommendations are implemented
New Delhi, Dec 09: The Supreme Court will hear the Justice R M Lodha-led committee’s recommendations for carrying out a revamp of the Board of Control for Cricket in India
New Delhi, Nov 21: Justice RM Lodha committee has asked for all the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers to be sacked, in a report submitted
New Delhi, Nov 08: The Supreme Court has permitted the Board of Control for Cricket in India to incur expense to the tune of Rs 58.66 lakh for the India-England
New Delhi, Nov 08: Just a day ahead of the first Test match between India and England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moved to the Supreme
Soon, the Indian cricket board might cry before the Supreme Court in a filmi style that “tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord, per
New Delhi, Oct 21: Cricket board BCCI shouldn’t release funds until state associations commit to Lodha panel reforms, says Supreme Court. The state cricket associations can’t get any money from
New Delhi, October 18: The Supreme Court on Tuesday had dismissed the BCCI review petition. The petition was filed for reviewing court verdict which validated Lodha Panel recommendations. More Details
New Delhi, Oct 07: Supreme Court today bars The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from releasing funds to state associations. Supreme Court says state associations will not get
New Delhi, Oct 04: The Justice RM Lodha Committee on Monday directed the banks, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) holds accounts, to stop disbursement of
Mumbai, Sep 30: An embattled BCCI today missed the first deadline to implement Lodha Committee recommendations on sweeping administrative reforms after it had to adjourn its Special General Meeting on technical
Mumbai, Sep 30 : The under-fire BCCI today adjourned its crucial Special General Meeting, called to consider the sweeping reforms suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee, on technical grounds. The
New Delhi, September 28: The Justice Lodha Committee on Wednesday submitted its status report with the Supreme Court, accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of defying the apex
New Delhi, Sep 28: The Supreme Court-appointed Justice RM Lodha panel has moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the BCCI top brass including president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay
Mumbai, Aug 24: Lodha committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors of seeking sexual favours, according to an email report sent
New Delhi, August 8: Kirti Azad, former cricketer-turned-politician, has criticised former apex court judge Justice Markandey Katju for calling the Lodha Panel recommendations “unconstitutional”. He opined that the former chief justice