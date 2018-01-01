#Lodhapanel
Supreme Court dismisses review petition of BCCI

New Delhi, October 18: The Supreme Court on Tuesday had dismissed the BCCI review petition. The petition was filed for reviewing court verdict which validated Lodha Panel recommendations. More Details

BCCI misses first deadline to implement Lodha reforms

Mumbai, Sep 30:  An embattled BCCI today missed the first deadline to implement Lodha Committee recommendations on sweeping administrative reforms after it had to adjourn its Special General Meeting on technical

BCCI adjourned its crucial Special General Meeting

Mumbai, Sep 30 : The under-fire BCCI today adjourned its crucial Special General Meeting, called to consider the sweeping reforms suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee, on technical grounds. The