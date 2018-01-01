New Delhi , Jan 6: A tweet misspelling Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s name had landed Congress president Rahul Gandhi in trouble. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has sent a
New Delhi, Dec 29: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017. The new amendments are part of the ordinance that was brought in
New Delhi, Dec 28: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq was tabled in Lok Sabha on
New Delhi, August 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi persuaded all those working for the benefit of the nation to change the face of present India and to make the Mother
New Delhi, August 3: The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2017, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley
New Delhi, July 19: The members of the Opposition belonging to the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged
Guwahati,June21:A tribal woman from Assam has filed a complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma accusing them of posting her bare
New Delhi, April 11: The Congress and the Shiv Sena have moved a motion in the Lok Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. The Indian national is to be sentenced
New Delhi, April 6: A united opposition in the Rajya Sabha attacked the government for not doing anything against cow vigilante groups beating up and killing people in order to
New Delhi, March 30: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today threw an “open invitation” to the opposition in the Lok Sabha to suggest steps make electoral funding cleaner and more transparent.
New Delhi: Over 16 years after it was conceptualized by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, India on Wednesday inched closer to a unified tax regime with the Lok Sabha passing
New Delhi, March 29: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill- the biggest tax reform since independence – is set to be debated for 7 hours without a lunch break in
Bihar, March 28: In Bihar today, the Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan had put forward the matter of the arrest of her husband and MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav
New Delhi, march 28: According to the latest report by India Today Shiv Sena ‘slipper happy ‘ Parliamentarian, Ravindra Gaikwad may soon be allowed to restart air travel, with pressure
New Delhi, March 27: Comedy Nights Comedian Kapil Sharma’s alleged drunken behavior on a flight was raised in country’s parliament today as the Shiv Sena Parliamentarians tried to defend its
New Delhi, March 22: Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, Yogi Aditya Nath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Manohar Parrikar, who have taken up coveted assignments in states, are unlikely to
New Delhi, March 16: So Who will replace Mallikarjuna Kharge as Leader of the Indian National Congress party in the Lok Sabha? Mallikarjuna Kharge, the leader of the Opposition since 2014,
New Delhi, Feb 16: In a bid to keep a check on big fat weddings in India, a Bill in the Lok Sabha seeks to put a limit on the
New Delhi, Feb 7: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday moved the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha to formally make the banning
New Delhi, Feb 3: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday introduced a bill on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha to formally make the banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes