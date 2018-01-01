Loksabhapolls

2018 to witness poll battles in 8 states
New Delhi, Jan 01: In 2018, eight states will witness a fierce battle for power, results of which are expected to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These
New Delhi, Jan 01: In 2018, eight states will witness a fierce battle for power, results of which are expected to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These
New Delhi, August 2: The Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “nobody can challenge him”, in the 2019 elections. Nitish Kumar broke the 17 years
Kanpur, Feb 16: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the SP-Congress alliance will continue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that other secular parties will
Kolkata, Aug 25: Buoyed by the party’s performance in the West Bengal Assembly election earlier this year, BJP chief Amit Shah has asked the state leadership to prepare a road