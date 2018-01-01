London, January 27: Clashes erupted outside the Indian High Commission in London on Friday evening as Lord Nazir Ahmed, a pro-Pakistan peer in the House of Lords attempted to hold
London, Jan 23: Almost 1,500 people were evacuated from a hotel and nightclub in central London overnight and two train stations were closed following a gas leak, authorities said today.
London, Jan 11: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, today appeared in court here
London,Oct11:A London dog walker was convinced he spotted a crocodile in the River Thames. The reptilian object was snapped near Chelsea Harbour, with a video showing it floating near a
BANGKOK ,Sept28: The leader of Thailand’s military junta said on Thursday that Yingluck Shinawatra, the prime minister he ousted three years ago, was in Dubai, having fled there last month
Lahore/Pakistan, September 28: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Thursday to visit his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who recently underwent an operation for lymphoma, but
LONDON,Sept27: Archaeologists have discovered a city in Iraq that is thought to have been founded by Alexander the Great and was lost for more than 2,000 years. Researchers at the
London/UK, September 26: An explosion on a London underground train at Tower Hill station caused panic and stampeding among the passengers as they rushed from the scene. The Tower Hill
London, September 23: Four lakh people signed a petition to save Uber to save the application in London after the transport authorities cancelled the license. According to reliable sources, the
London, September 15: London`s Metro newspaper reported Friday that a blast on a London underground train left some passengers with severe facial burns, police rushed to an incident at the underground
Gurugram/New Delhi, September 14: After London and New York, Amazon India launched its fashion imaging studio in Gurugram on Wednesday. According to reliable sources, Blink is the third fashion studio in
London/United Kingdom , September 8: Sweans Technologies would soon start accepting Bitcoin as payment for the services offered from 15 September 2017. Sweans Technologies would become the first digital agency
New Delhi, August 26: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Moin Qureshi, the meat exporter on Friday night related to the connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Moin Qureshi would be
LONDON,August23: The world record for the largest samosa was smashed in London on Tuesday by a whopping version of the popular Asian snack weighing in at 153.1 (337.5 pounds) kilogrammes.
London [UK], August 14: At least 17 people were killed and another eight were wounded in a suspected terror attack at a Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou. Express.co.uk.
London,August11:A fire has broken out on a Tube train in the height of morning rush hour, causing Oxford Circus station to be evacuated as two people were taken to hospital.
California,August9: The world’s most tagged cities are New York, London — and don’t believe it Jakarta? The capital of Indonesia is having a moment: It’s home to millions of people from across
London,July29:Charlie Gard has died following his near year-long battle with a rare genetic disease. The terminally ill baby’s life support was withdrawn at a hospice, a day after the High
New Delhi,July20: Top Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur will miss next month’s World Athletics Championships in London after she tested positive for banned substances for the second time in a couple of days, the AFI
London,July18:Indian Paralympian Amit Kumar Saroha claimed a silver medal in men’s club Discuss throw F51 competition at the World Para Athletics Championships in London. Saroha’s pulled off his best throw of 30.25 m in his third