LondonTerrorAttack

London Attack: Based on this image, War in social media over Islamophobia
London, March 23: A photograph of a woman wearing a headscarf, checking her phone as she walks past a victim lying prone after the London terror attacks last evening, has
London, March 23: A photograph of a woman wearing a headscarf, checking her phone as she walks past a victim lying prone after the London terror attacks last evening, has
London, March 23: Five persons were killed and around 40 harmed in London on Wednesday after a car furrowed into pedestrians and a presumed Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman near