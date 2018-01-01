Amritsar,June20:Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today asked the Akali Dal leadership to come clean with the names of those allegedly involved in looting Punjab exchequer through manipulation of the sand mine
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks Akali Dal leadership to come clean with the names of those allegedly involved in looting Punjab exchequer through manipulation of the sand mine auction
Two arrested for posing as cops and looting Rs2crore from a diamond jeweler in Mumbai
Mumbai,Dec22: A woman, posing as a police inspector, and his male associate have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 2 crore belonging a diamond jeweller, police said today. The complainant, Kamal
Hyderabad ACB constable and others arrested for looting Rs 12 lakh from businessmen
Hyderabad,Dec17:The Punjagutta police in Hyderabad on Saturday arrested a constable working with the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana for cheating and extorting Rs 12 lakh from two businessmen. The police also
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house looted
Mumbai, Aug 23 : Superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house help has been detained on charges of stealing cash and gold worth Rs 3.25 lakh from Arpita’s residence at
Shop owner looted, help shot at in R K Puram
New Delhi, May 6: A shop owner was looted of cash and his help was shot at allegedly by four persons in R K Puram area, police said today. The owner,