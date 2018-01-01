Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 14: Hindu Yuva Vahini workers on Sunday thrashed three men in Baghpat court premises alleging ‘love jihad’. The trio, accompanied by a woman, had come from
Mangaluru/Karnataka, Jan 3: Claiming to be highly disturbed by the increase in the number of Hindu girls being converted to Muslims along the coastal areas, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and
Jaipur/Rajasthan, Dec 7: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday termed the video of a man being burnt alive over the alleged love-jihad case in Rajsamand as gut-wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator.
Mumbai/Maharashtra, November 18: A former model from Mumbai alleged that her husband continuously assaulted her and forced her to convert to Islam stating another case of love jihad. The former
New Delhi, November 1: “Our final goal is to turn India into a theocratic Islamic state through mass conversion and illegal financing”. Says A statement recorded in a sting operation
Thiruvanathpuram/Kerala, October 30: In the Kerala love jihad case, a consent of a woman is the most important aspect that should be considered, the Supreme Court said on Monday after
Kochi/ Kerala, October 19: In the current scenario where inter religious love marriages are considered as love jihad, Kerala High Court comes up with a counter statement, “All love marriages
Rajasthan, October 13: Recently a Muslim man was dragged out from a hotel in Rajasthan and brutally beaten for being with a Hindu woman. According to reports the incident says
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, October 9: A Kerala woman whose daughter is believed to have fled to Afghanistan after being allegedly converted to Islam from Hinduism moved the Supreme Court. Bindu Sampath, hailing
Kannur/Kerala, October 4: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that ‘Love Jihad’ is a reality in Kerala and Karnataka. The Supreme Court and the High Court
New Delhi, September 16: Shafeen Jahan, husband of a woman in the Kerala Love Jihad case, on Saturday filed a plea requesting the Supreme Court to call off the National
Kottayam/Kerala, August 31: There were protests outside the house of Hadiya in Vaikom, Kottayam, on Wednesday after some people were not given permission to meet her or to give her books
New Delhi, Aug 16: The The Supreme Court today directed an NIA probe under the supervision of a retired apex court judge into issues raised by a Muslim man whose
Kochi/Kerala, August 16: The Supreme Court has ordered that retired Apex Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran will monitor the Kerala Love Jihad case matter, wherein the marriage of a Hindu
Kochi/Kerala, August 5: Shafin Jahan, a Muslim man had appeared before the Supreme Court on Friday pleading to make his relationship with a Hindu girl legal. The same was rejected
Thiruvananathapuram, June 15: To protect Christian girls in Kerala from Love Jihad, an organisation is being formed with the support of the Sangh Parivar. The organisation is planning to join
After taking over as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath seems to be delivering on one of Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises – anti-Romeo squads. The main aim of
New Delhi,Nov29: Days after Tina Dabi announced her engagement to the second rank holder Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has said that while they were proud of the