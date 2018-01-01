‘Freedom 251’ maker ropes in Sunny Leone for loyalty programme
New Delhi, Sep 22 : Noida-based Ringing Bells — makers of the world’s cheapest smartphone ‘Freedom 251’ — on Thursday has roped in Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to promote its loyalty
New Delhi, Sep 22 : Noida-based Ringing Bells — makers of the world’s cheapest smartphone ‘Freedom 251’ — on Thursday has roped in Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to promote its loyalty
New Delhi, Aug 04: A day after Rajya Sabha approved the GST Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today said he would refrain from commenting on the merits of