New Delhi, Sep 14: Five people were severely injured as fire broke out at a house in East Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar area due to explosion of a domestic LPG
New Delhi, July 31: In a blow to LPG customers the Centre had directed the state run oil companies to increase LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to
New Delhi, June 07: Booking LPG cylinder through your WhatsApp! Good idea na? In this digital age, it is not a big task. Soon, you can start booking your LPG cylinder
NewDelhi,Dec1:Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was today cut by 3.7 per cent while subsidized LPG rate was hiked by Rs 2.07 per cylinder, the seventh increase in cooking gas price
New Delhi Sept1:The price of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was today hiked by about Rs 2 per cylinder, third increase since July, while the jet fuel price was cut by
New Delhi, July 1 Making their monthly price revisions, state-run oil marketing companies on Friday hiked the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5.5 per cent but cut that