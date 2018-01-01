LPGcylinder

LPG subsidy to be eliminated by March 2018, Centre orders price hike of Rs 4 every month
New Delhi, July 31: In a blow to LPG customers the Centre had directed the state run oil companies to increase LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to
New Delhi, July 31: In a blow to LPG customers the Centre had directed the state run oil companies to increase LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to
New Delhi, June 07: Booking LPG cylinder through your WhatsApp! Good idea na? In this digital age, it is not a big task. Soon, you can start booking your LPG cylinder
New Delhi: State-run oil marketer Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) on Monday hiked prices of non-subsidised LPG, or cooking gas, by Rs 37.50 per cylinder and by Rs 2 for a