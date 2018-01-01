LPGpricehike

Centre likely to scrap monthly price hike of LPG
New Delhi, Dec 28: The Centre is likely to scrap the monthly increase in cooking gas prices, as per some reports on Thursday. The national oil companies had skipped the
New Delhi, July 31: In a blow to LPG customers the Centre had directed the state run oil companies to increase LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to