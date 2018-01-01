LtGovernor

New Delhi, Feb 28 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the arrest of ABVP activists blamed for violence in Delhi University and said Lt Governor Anil Baijal had
New Delhi , Dec 28: President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor. Former Home Secretary, Anil Baijal’s name has been proposed for
New Delhi, Dec 7 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dubbed Lt Governor Najeeb Jung a “Hitler” for appointing an IAS officer as Member Secretary of the Delhi Commission
New Delhi, Sep 9 : The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the central government on the Arvind Kejriwal government’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court verdict holding that the
New Delhi, August 31: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said frustration has increased within the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) led-Delhi Government after Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung constituted a committee to
New Delhi, August 31: Terming the ongoing tussle between Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as tragic, rebel AAP leader and now Swaraj Abhiyan crusader Yogendra Yadav alleged the Lieutenant Governor
New Delhi, August 27: Launching a fresh wave of attack on Lt Governor Najeeb Jung and the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that there are numerous decisions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
New Delhi, August In a major setback to the Arvind Kejriwal government, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the Lt. Governor (LG) is not bound by the aid and
New Delhi, June 22 : The AAP on Wednesday urged Lt Governor Najeeb Jung to direct ACB chief M.K. Meena to make them both (Jung and Meena) co-accused in the FIRs