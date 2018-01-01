LuliaVantur

Mumbai, Aug 13: Bollywood star Salman Khan was spotted at the airport leaving for Leh, accompanied by his girlfriend Iulia Vantur. As per the report on Bollywood Life This is
Mumbai, July 18: Salman Khan has finally spilled the beans about his long impending marriage – or at least the date on which he wants to get married, though he
Mumbai, Jun 24 : Salman Khan might evade queries about tying the knot with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantour but the superstar says he is “dying” to get married. The 50-year-old star
Mumbai, June 14: We first heard that Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur doesn’t want him to be friends with Daisy Shah. However, when the media quizzed Daisy about this,
New Delhi, June 4 : Looks like besides acting, Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also have their hands on singing. The 50-year-old year-old actor and the 35-year-old
Mumbai, May 22 : Superstar Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iluia Vantur says she has no immediate plans of marriage, amid speculations that the duo is set to tie the knot later
Mumbai, May 20: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has reportedly refused to comment on his brother Salman Khan’s marriage rumours. After the star was asked at an event whether the report
New Delhi, May 20: Actor Arbaaz Khan has recently dodged the question on Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur’s marriage, leaving the fans in doubt. When asked about his opinion, the
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is being touted as one of India’s most eligible bachelor since years. But, it seems like his no strings attached days are going to end soon.