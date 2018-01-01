Lunar Eclipse

Is it safe to view an eclipse on an iPhone camera?
It is safe for your eyes, but not for your camera. The concentration of solar rays on your camera sensor will literally fry it and melt insides of your camera.
It is safe for your eyes, but not for your camera. The concentration of solar rays on your camera sensor will literally fry it and melt insides of your camera.
If you live somewhere in the western part of North America, Alaska, and the Hawaiian islands, enjoy the celestial trifecta of super-blue-blood moon on, January 31, 2017. Beginning at 5:30