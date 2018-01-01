KOLKATA,August30: Remember American Sniper, a 2014 film on the deadliest marksman in US military history? Or the 1973 film, The Day of the Jackal, about an assassination attempt on French
Made in Ishapore sniper becomes reality and alternative to Heckler & Koch rifle
India have made it through to the quarter-finals Hero Hockey World League after being defeated by Netherlands
NewDelhi, June21:India had their unbeaten run at the ongoing Hero Hockey World League Semi Finals ended on Tuesday as they fell 1-3 to higher-ranked Netherlands. Despite the loss, India have
Social entrepreneur from Gujarat designs P-block bricks made out of waste produced by paper mills used to make toilets and roads
Ahmedabad, May23:With a dream of making the world’s cheapest house and turning the fate of the slums in India in an eco-friendly way, an innovator and social entrepreneur from Gujarat,
Attempts made to find the missing pieces of famous “Gipsy Girl” mosaic found in the ancient city of Zeugma,Turkey
Istanbul, April21:Since the day the famous “Gipsy Girl” mosaic was found in the ancient city of Zeugma, attempts have been made to find the missing pieces of the work, which
Salman Khan made me eat chicken ,says Swami Om of BigBoss10 fame
Mumbai,Jan 7:After his ouster from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om has not surprised us a bit. After the security personnel threw him out of the house,