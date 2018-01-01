Bihar Floods: Army Column, Engineer Task Force appointed for rescue operations
Patna/Bihar, August 17 : One Army Column and one Engineer Task Force (ETF) were appointed in 6 districts of Bihar, which led to the rescue of around 270 people from
Patna/Bihar, August 17 : One Army Column and one Engineer Task Force (ETF) were appointed in 6 districts of Bihar, which led to the rescue of around 270 people from
Patna, Sep 19: Nearly 50 people are feared drowned after a bus owned by a private company fell into a deep pond in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Monday, officials said. The