MadrasHighCourt

Chennai, Jan 10: Madras High Court on Wednesday urges the striking Transport unions to resume work immediately. The High Court reiterates that public should not be inconvenienced with festive season
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 7: A letter dated 16 October that was written to the Chief Justice by the residents of Varadharajapuram alleged encroachments along the Adyar river. The Madras High Court
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 28: The Madras High court asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday that if there is any scheme available to deal with unemployment engineering graduates in
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 20: The Madras High Court today extended the stay on conduct of a floor test in Tamil Nadu assembly till its further orders. It would also hold back
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: A day after the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal disqualified the 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran and pulled back their support to chief minister Edappadi K
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 15: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to decide on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam symbol row. According to reliable sources, the
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 14: TTV Dinakaran along with his aunt VK Sasikala were removed from the top posts in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: M.K Stalin, the Tamil Nadu’s leader of opposition n Tuesday moved to the Madras High Court because Governor C Vidyasagar Rao did not take due cognizance of
New Delhi, August 14: The Supreme Court today stayed the Madras high court order that had put on hold the lookout circular issued by the Centre against Karti Chidambaram, son
Chennai, August 4: Karthi Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has approached the Madras High Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation issued
Chennai, June 28: The Madras High Court has directed AG Ponn Manickavel – the Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing CID – to produce certain documents tomorrow, related to the
Coimbatore/Tamil Nadu, May 6: The government doctors in Tamil Nadu‘s Coimbatore on Saturday entered the 17th day of their strike through which they are demanding 50 percent reservations for them
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 21: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday quashed the maintenance case filed against actor Dhanush by a couple from Melur, Tamil Nadu. Last
Kolkata, March 31: Calcutta High Court’s Justice CS Karnan, who gained infamy for being the first judge to be issued a warrant by the Supreme Court has appeared in court
Chennai, March 17: The Madras High Court has given the Tamil Nadu Police until March 24 to submit a report on a man’s claims of being former Chief Minister J
Kolkata, March 10: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, an unprecedented order in a bitter confrontation between the judge
Chennai, Mar 02: In an extensive relief for multinational beverage companies The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo India, the Madras High Court on today said the two soft drinks majors can
Chennai, Feb 27: Madras High Court sends notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and the Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan over the Confidence motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. DMK
Chennai, Feb 24: Tamil Nadu government has informed in the Madras High Court that former CM J Jayalalithaa died despite the best efforts made to retain her health and that it would be
Chennai, Feb 20: DMK challenges trust vote won by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, in Madras High Court. The hearing of this case would likely take place tomorrow. DMK is