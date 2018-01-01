TOKYO, Aug 10: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area today but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said. The quake was centred
LIMA, Jul 18: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 4 struck off the coast of Peru on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, though Peru’s Civil defense institute Indeci
Guatemala city,June15:A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Guatemala and southern Mexico Wednesday, killing five people, causing power outages, and knocking down homes, officials said. The epicenter was about 156 kilometers (97 miles) west of Guatemala City in
ISLAMABAD,April18: A 5.5 magnitude tremor rocked upper and northern parts of Pakistan including a number of cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab early Tuesday, ARY News reported. The epicenter of
BANGKOK, Jan 14 An earthquake of 6 point 2 magnitude struck 224 km (140 miles) southwest of Fiji on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there was no
Islamabad , Jan. 9 : An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Swat district of Pakistan and other nearby areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was on Afghanistan-Tajikistan
Sydney, Dec21: A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Australia and parts of Indonesia today with residents in Darwin reporting widespread shaking, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The
New York, Dec 12 : An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Central East Pacific Rise at 14:33:12 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre,
SAN FRANCISCO ,Dec10An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 was reported off the coast of a sparsely populated area of Northern California on Thursday but there were no reports of
BEIJING,Dec8: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit China’s far western region of Xinjiang on Thursday, the China Earthquake Administration said, with tremors shaking buildings near the epicentre about 100 km
New Delhi,Nov22: An earthquake with 6.3 magnitude jolted New Zealand’s Northern Island on Tuesday, said the US Geological Survey. Reports said it was centred off coast about 140km from Palmerston
Tokyo,Nov19:An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook western Japan on Saturday but there was no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued. The epicentre
Baten,Nov8:An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia’s Banten province on Tuesday, but was not potential for tsunami, weather officials said. The quake epicenter was at 271
Perugia,Nov3:A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck central Italy on Thursday morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the US Geological Survey said. It said the temblor, which struck
Taipei,Oct25: A 4.8 magntude earthquake jolted near Taitung county, southern Taiwan.Taiwan is located in the Ring of Fire, making it prone to intense earthquakes. Earlier on February 06, 2016 a
Tokyo,Oct21: Reports of a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that shook western Japan in Tottori prefecture has been reported by Japan Meteorological Agency , adding that a tsunami warning was not issued. The epicenter
Port Moresby,Oct17:A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude struck off the coast of New Britain island in Papua New Guinea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. There was no
Seoul, September 9: North Korea appears to have conducted a fifth nuclear test Friday, authorities in Japan and South Korea said, after monitors detected a 5.3-magnitude “artificial earthquake” near its