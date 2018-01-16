Maharashtrabandh

16 FIRs registered relating to Maharashtra bandh
Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 4: A total of 16 FIRs have been registered by the Mumbai Police, relating to statewide bandh that was called yesterday by the Dalit groups against the Bhima-Koregaon
Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 3: While Maharashtra is on edge in the wake of the statewide bandh called by the dalit outfits protesting against the violence at Bhima-Koregaon, the Congress party has
Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 3: Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Thane area till midnight of January 4, in the wake of the statewide band called by the Dalit outfits, protesting