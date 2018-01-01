#MahaswetaDevi
Today’s Google Doodle dedicated to Mahasweta Devi

New Delhi, Jan 14: Search engine Google on Sunday dedicated its doodle to noted author and social activist Mahasweta Devi on her 92nd birth anniversary. Born on January 14, 1926 in Dhaka in present day Bangladesh, Mahasweta Devi was a Bengali fiction

Condolence is Ok : But quoted wrong books

New Delhi, July 29: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her no-nonsense image among all Modi government ministers, made an unintentional mistake by quoting wrong books while

Writer Mahasweta Devi passes away

Kolkata, July 28 : Reputed Bengali author and social activist Mahasweta Devi passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Mahasweta Devi was born in 1926 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.