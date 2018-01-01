MahatmaGandhi

New Delhi, Jan 30: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered floral tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, on his 70th death
New Delhi, Jan 12: Supreme Court adjourns plea seeking re-investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi for four weeks, asks the petitioner to reply to the court’s questions in next
New Delhi, Aug 24: India and Nepal on Thursday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in order to upgrade the ties between India and Nepal. Previously, Sher
It was seven decades ago on this day that everyone woke up to a new ray of hope! The world witnessed the triumph by ‘Bharat’ as she roused into an
New Delhi,July20:The Reserve Bank of India has said it will shortly issue Rs. 20 banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series. The new Rs. 20 notes have the inset letter ‘S’
Sabarmati,June29:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he disapproved of the killings in the name of cow worship. He said Mahatama Gandhi, the father of the nation, would not
New Delhi, June10:BJP chief Amit Shah has created a controversy by using the term ‘chatur bania’ for Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. On Friday, while addressing a gathering in
Bengaluru, April 28: Grameen Koota, a Bengaluru-based microfinance organisation on Thursday received the ISC-FICCI 2017 award for Best Financial Accessibility for Sanitation for its efforts in providing access to affordable
Thane, Jan 30: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he was fighting against an ideology that killed Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Interacting with the media
New Delhi, Jan 30: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary
Hyderabad/Vijayawada, Jan 30: A two-minute silence was observed across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday on the 69th death anniverary of Mahatma Gandhi. The silence was observed at 11 a.m.
New Delhi, Jan. 14: After striking a fresh controversy by claiming that after khadi stationary, Mahatma Gandhi would be removed from notes as well, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on
Mumbai, Jan. 14: Coming down heavily upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi for featuring in Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar, the Congress on Saturday accused him of trying to erase
New Delhi, Jan 13 : The Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) never published a material that carried photo of Mahatma Gandhi, so the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi “replacing”
New Delhi, Jan 13: Confronting opposition anger over images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spinning the charkha instead of Mahatma Gandhi on the 2017 calendars and diaries of the state-run
New Delhi, Nov 14: Critiquing the Centre’s unpreparedness in dealing with the currency crunch after it demonitised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has said
Surat,Nov8:Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Kanubhai Gandhi passed away on Monday at a private hospital here, where he was admitted about two weeks back following a heart attack. He was 87. Kanubhai,
New Delhi, Oct 1 : Praising Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, freedom, equality and religious tolerance, President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday urged people to ensure his views on truth, morality and
A whole book can be written on how Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas are relevant today. He was a visionary and possessed a very powerful mind and hence thought deeply and wrote