New Delhi, June 16: As the expected GST rollout is nearing Carmakers from Hyundai to Mahindra to Ford are all doling out lucrative offers to draw buyers and clear stocks
Kolkata, Feb 16: Leading automobile manufacturer Mahindra said that demonetisation had hit the sales of three-wheelers as customers were not able to arrange the cash required for down payment. “Since
Mahindra & Mahindra today launched an upgraded top-end version of its compact SUV KUV100 with additional features priced at Rs 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
NewDelhi,Oct21:Mahindra launches its new electric car e20Plus at a starting price of Rs. 5.46 lakhs (ex-Delhi). On a full charge, the Mahindra e2oPlus can travel for upto 140 km and
NewDelhi,Sept28:Mahindra & Mahindra plans to increase prices of some of its passenger and small commercial vehicles by up to 1 per cent from next month, as it looks to “partially”
New Delhi, September 21: Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling units of its new generation Scorpio and NuvoSport SUVs to rectify faulty fluid hose in engine compartment, reports the Hindustan Times.
Mumbai, Sep 12: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has unveiled the New Bolero with the mHawkD70 engine, called Bolero Power+. The new engine delivers 13% more power and 5% more
Mumbai, August 27: The upcoming Mahindra MPV (Codenamed U321) which is being developed by automaker’s research and development centre in Troy, US, has been spotted testing in Chennai for the
New Delhi, August 26: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , part of the USD 17.8 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of Mahindra DiGiSENSE, a revolutionary technology solution that connects Mahindra
Mumbai, Aug 09: Arvind Mathew, the Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Reva will reportedly resign from his position. Mathew had taken over as CEO from Reva’s founder, Chetan Maini, on
New Delhi, July 27: Launched last year, the automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV500 came with all the features of its manual counterpart. Surprisingly though, the passive keyless entry system
Mumbai, July 20: Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has launched its new mild hybrid technology ‘Intelli-Hybrid’ on the new-generation Scorpio. The Scorpio with Intelli-Hybrid will be available at
New Delhi, June 2: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday launched electric version of Verito sedan, Mahindra eVerito, priced between Rs 9.5 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car,
New Delhi, Apr. 26: Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday launched the new Scorpio Adventure limited edition model in India. The starting price of the SUV is Rs. 13.07 lakh (ex-showroom