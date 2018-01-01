#Mahindra
Note ban hits Mahindra’s Three-Wheeler sales

Kolkata, Feb 16: Leading automobile manufacturer Mahindra said that demonetisation had hit the sales of three-wheelers as customers were not able to arrange the cash required for down payment. “Since

Mahindra launches new electric car e20Plus

NewDelhi,Oct21:Mahindra launches its new electric car e20Plus at a starting price of Rs. 5.46 lakhs (ex-Delhi). On a full charge, the Mahindra e2oPlus can travel for upto 140 km and