ManekaGandhi

New Delhi, September 12: Taking note of the seriousness of incidents of child abuse in schools, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Human Resource Development
New Delhi,July31:Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested legalising marijuana, a psychoactive drug, in India for medical purposes on the lines of the practice adopted by some developed
Panaji, April08:: Blaming movies for the rising crime against women in the country, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has urged the film fraternity to portray women
New Delhi, March 7: The Indian Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi said that women’s hostels must strictly follow early curfew to prevent atrocities against women to a
New Delhi, Feb 20: Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development urged to impose Kerala state under President’s rule in the wake of the molestation reported against a South
New Delhi, Dec 2 : Women are coming forward in larger numbers to report cases of sexual harassment at the workplace, Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said here
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 : Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday called union minister Maneka Gandhi a “hypocrite” for opposing the killing of stray dogs in Kerala. “Maneka Gandhi is a hypocrite.
New Delhi, October 24: When the nude images of an individual closely resembling the BJP MP Varun Gandhi engaging in sexual activities with the “female escort” hits the social media, any Indian knowing
New Delhi, Sept 3: After an HIV positive pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission by the district hospital at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and she gave birth to a stillborn,
New Delhi, Aug 26: Union minister Maneka Gandhi has criticised the Kerala government’s decision to kill ‘dangerous’ stray dogs, calling it ‘unlawful and unscientific’, even as she claimed that the
New Delhi, Aug 26 : Women and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi turned 60 today. Apart from a host of ministers and BJP leaders like Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anant Geete (Shiv
Thiruvananthapuram, August 24: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is facing flak for her empathy towards dogs and a Kerala businessman on Wednesday even sought legal action
New Delhi, Aug 24: As the clamour for enhanced paternity leave grows stronger after the recent passage of the maternity leave bill in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has
New Delhi, August 22: Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi is most popular as the poster-child for Animal Rights issues in India. And thus, it’s no wonder
New Delhi, Aug 16: Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, has collared seven women ministers to visit border areas to tie rakhis to jawans during raksha bandhan. Maneka
Nashik , July 1: Union Minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has appealed to US President Barack Obama not to attend the “Running of the Bulls” spectacle in San
NEW DELHI, MAY 31: India’s minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country’s first-ever comprehensive anti-human trafficking law, which would treat survivors as victims in need of
New Delhi, May 25: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said she has formed no opinion on triple talaq as yet and would rather wait for consensus
New Delhi, May 18:Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has accused the police of not extending cooperation in the Kerala rape case, which took place on April 28,