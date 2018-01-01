MarkandeyKatju

New Delhi Dec 15 : The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Justice Markandey Katju (retd) challenging a resolution passed by Parliament deploring his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and
New Delhi, November 12: On account of the current Supreme Court verdict on Soumya case, Justice Markandey Katju has shared certain crucial information about Justice Gogoi on the Facebook. The
New Delhi, Nov 12: After the Supreme Court on Friday issued suo motu contempt notice to its former judge Markandey Katju, the latter launched a personal attack on the bench
New Delhi, November 11: Supreme Court issues contempt of court notice to Markandey Katju, former judge over criticising Supreme Court judges over Soumya rape case.
New Delhi, Oct 27: He is the man who handed over a copy of ‘Arthashastra’ – a book penned by Kautilya or Chanakya- the royal ‘Guru’ to Chandragupta Maurya- to
New Delhi, Oct 19: Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju tweets his distaste for the MNS ” Why do MNS attack helpless people? If u are brave, come to me.
New Delhi, Oct 17: The Supreme Court today asked former judge Markandey Katju to come to court and discuss his Facebook post in which he criticised a judgment in the
NewDelhi,Sept29:Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has been booked for sedition over his Facebook post in which he wrote that Kashmir should be offered to Pakistan on the condition that
A former Supreme Court judge, Katju posted a sarcastic post on social media on Sunday, suggesting that Pakistan could get Kashmir if it agrees to take Bihar also as part