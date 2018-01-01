MaruthiIgnis

Maruti Ignis launched, prices start at 4.59 lakh
New Delhi, January 13: Maruti Suzuki had launched its new car Ignis Compact SUV today. From today onwards, the vehicle could be made available at the Maruti premium cars exclusive dealers
New Delhi, January 13: Maruti Suzuki had launched its new car Ignis Compact SUV today. From today onwards, the vehicle could be made available at the Maruti premium cars exclusive dealers
New York, October 14: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the to be launched Ignis are nominated for ‘2017 World Car of the Year’ awards under ‘Urban Car Category’. These two