MarutiIgnis

New Delhi, January 13: Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch Ignis, its compact crossover vehicle in India. Ignis would be launched on Januaru 13, according to sources from Maruti Suzuki
Features and specifications of Maruti Ignis, to be launched in India in an hour
Ignis bookings to begin on 1st January 2017, available in both petrol and diesel
New Delhi, December 23: New Maruti Suzuki Ignis compact SUV is all set for a grand launch on 13th January 2017. Reportedly, bookings would start on the new year day,
Production constraints, the real cause for delay in the launch of Maruti Suzuki Ignis
New Delhi, November 11: Ignis the new venture from Maruti Suzuki was showed at the Auto Expo earlier this year, in the form of a near-production concept. Ignis considered as
Maruti Ignis to be launched in India, just ahead of Diwali
Paris, October 6: The new Maruti Ignis compact crossover has now made its European debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It will be launched in India later this year,
Maruti Ignis micro crossover launch delayed due to Vitara Brezza and Baleno
New Delhi, July 29: Launch of the Maruti Ignis micro crossover is reported to have been pushed further by 3-6 months. The objective of the postponement is to clear out the